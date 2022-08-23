Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at William Blair in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ROST. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group cut Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $122.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Ross Stores from $116.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.61.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $88.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.03. Ross Stores has a 12-month low of $69.24 and a 12-month high of $125.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total value of $81,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,496 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,044.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ross Stores

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlueSpruce Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter worth approximately $345,553,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $399,510,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,967,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,865,310 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $556,007,000 after buying an additional 2,348,436 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 34.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,597,230 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $596,785,000 after buying an additional 1,701,931 shares during the period. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.