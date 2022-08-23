Reviewing THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) and HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY)

THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Rating) and HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for THK and HOYA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score THK 3 1 0 0 1.25 HOYA 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets THK 8.08% 8.84% 5.36% HOYA 25.07% 21.42% 17.13%

Dividends

THK pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. HOYA pays an annual dividend of $0.81 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. THK pays out 25.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. HOYA pays out 20.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Volatility & Risk

THK has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HOYA has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares THK and HOYA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio THK $2.90 billion 0.90 $199.78 million $0.95 10.56 HOYA $5.89 billion 6.64 $1.46 billion $3.97 26.95

HOYA has higher revenue and earnings than THK. THK is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HOYA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of HOYA shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

HOYA beats THK on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About THK

THK Co., Ltd. manufactures and supplies machinery components in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally. It provides linear motion (LM) guides, ball screws, ball splines, LM guide actuators, cross roller rings and tables, electric and linear motor actuators, cam followers, roller followers, linear bushes, slide packs, slide rails, cross roller guides, linear ball slides, LM and flat rollers, spline nuts, LM strokes, screw nuts, change nuts, precision linear packs, link balls, rod ends, spherical plain bearings, lubrication accessories, and seismic isolation products. The company also offers steering parts, suspension parts, brake parts, link balls, suspension ball joints, etc. for transportation equipment, such as automobiles and two-wheeled vehicles. Its products used in various applications, including machine tools, general industrial machinery, precision instruments, semiconductor and LCD manufacturing equipment, industrial robots, electronic devices, and transport systems, as well as in construction, aerospace, medical and assistive, and other manufacturing industries. The company was incorporated in 1946 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About HOYA

HOYA Corporation operates as a med-tech company, and a supplier of high-tech and medical products worldwide. The company offers life care products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; medical endoscopes; intraocular lenses; laparoscopic surgical instruments; automatic endoscope cleaning equipment; and medical related products, such as prosthetic ceramic fillers and metallic implants. It also operates Eyecity, a specialty retailer of contact lenses. In addition, the company provides information technology products, such as mask blanks and photomasks for manufacturing semiconductor chips; photomasks for liquid crystal display panels; glass disks for hard disk drives; and imaging products that include optical glasses/optical lenses, colored glass filters, and laser equipment/UV light resources. Further, it offers ReadSpeaker, a speech synthesis software; and cloud services comprising Kinnosuke that is a time and attendance management service, and Yonosuke, an electronic payslip service. HOYA Corporation was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

