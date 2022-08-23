Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Receives $81.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.17.

PLMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Palomar from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Palomar from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Palomar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

In related news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total transaction of $57,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,762. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Palomar news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total value of $57,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,478,762. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Jon Christianson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total value of $293,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 90,386 shares in the company, valued at $6,637,043.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,927 shares of company stock valued at $5,754,691. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Palomar by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,633,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,512,000 after buying an additional 32,307 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palomar by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,107,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,865,000 after purchasing an additional 26,142 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Palomar by 0.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,600,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,061,000 after purchasing an additional 6,497 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Palomar by 1.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,240,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,033,000 after purchasing an additional 19,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Palomar by 14.5% in the first quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,070,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,512,000 after purchasing an additional 135,549 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PLMR opened at $74.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 42.12 and a beta of 0.12. Palomar has a fifty-two week low of $44.01 and a fifty-two week high of $97.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.42.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. Palomar had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $84.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.23 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palomar will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

