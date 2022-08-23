Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC lessened its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OTIS. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

OTIS stock opened at $77.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 0.88. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $66.97 and a 12 month high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 32.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OTIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total transaction of $205,643.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at $554,798.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total transaction of $205,643.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at $554,798.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $1,039,107.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,259.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Otis Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.