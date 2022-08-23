Nvwm LLC Has $88,000 Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in BlackRock by 250.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 46,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,713,000 after buying an additional 33,353 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,361,000 after buying an additional 6,717 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in BlackRock by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,663 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,482,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,448 shares of company stock worth $55,259,953 in the last ninety days. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BlackRock Price Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.46.

NYSE BLK opened at $695.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $648.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $679.72. The company has a market cap of $105.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.25. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $575.60 and a 1 year high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.12%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

