Nvwm LLC Cuts Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Nvwm LLC reduced its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Research & Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 100.0% in the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1,288.9% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 73.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at American Electric Power

In related news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $545,525.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,248 shares in the company, valued at $844,182.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Several research analysts have commented on AEP shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.29.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $103.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.02. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.22 and a one year high of $105.48.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 61.30%.

American Electric Power Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

