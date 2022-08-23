Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Receives $89.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.25.

NHYDY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 100.00 to 85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 71.00 to 70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 85.00 to 82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, DNB Markets downgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

Shares of Norsk Hydro ASA stock opened at $6.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 12-month low of $5.13 and a 12-month high of $10.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.92.

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in the power production, bauxite extraction, alumina refining, aluminium smelting, remelting, and recycling activities; and provision of extruded solutions worldwide. It operates through Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Extrusions, and Energy segments. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

