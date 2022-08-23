NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Purchases 22,187 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,187 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $11,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,400,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127,054 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,242,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,562,000 after acquiring an additional 973,841 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,632,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,739,000 after acquiring an additional 963,858 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,005,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,562,000 after acquiring an additional 789,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 243.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,106,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,662,000 after buying an additional 784,735 shares in the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,319 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total transaction of $254,603.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,648.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $262,372.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,697,753.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total transaction of $254,603.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,863 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,648.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,923 shares of company stock valued at $6,052,790 in the last three months. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zoom Video Communications Trading Down 2.1 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZM shares. Citigroup cut Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $128.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $190.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $163.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.51.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $97.44 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.77. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.03 and a 12-month high of $357.93. The company has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of -0.61.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

