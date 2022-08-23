NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Increases Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,476 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,176 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $9,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 528,016 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $69,645,000 after purchasing an additional 190,435 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.3% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,925 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 12.7% in the first quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 1,730 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at $1,323,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 46.7% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,699 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EA. Raymond James lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Electronic Arts to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.91.

In other news, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $630,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,853,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,853,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $105,008.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,847,755.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 104,110 shares of company stock worth $13,636,934. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EA opened at $128.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.98. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.24 and a 12-month high of $147.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.54, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 24.05%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

