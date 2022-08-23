NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 363,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $30,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 164.4% in the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 906,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,329,000 after purchasing an additional 563,692 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD grew its position in NextEra Energy by 5.8% during the first quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 4,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.5% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 18,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $317,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.44.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:NEE opened at $88.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $173.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.05. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.77%.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,587.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

