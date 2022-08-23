Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 4,455 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,455 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.31% of Booking worth $295,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,013,778,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Booking by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 466,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,301,000 after acquiring an additional 166,288 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Booking by 320.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 181,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $426,486,000 after acquiring an additional 138,379 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, swisspartners Ltd. increased its position in Booking by 20,814.5% in the 1st quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 80,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 80,136 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Price Performance

BKNG stock opened at $1,972.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,669.34 and a 12 month high of $2,715.66. The firm has a market cap of $78.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,890.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,114.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 62.69%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.55) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 96.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total value of $1,594,552.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,126,519.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total value of $300,019.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,538,814.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total transaction of $1,594,552.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,565 shares in the company, valued at $101,126,519.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,925,212 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,460.00 to $2,360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of Booking to $2,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $2,555.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,820.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,550.53.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.