Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 13,395 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 544,039 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,395 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.31% of Tyler Technologies worth $242,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 7.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 30.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:TYL opened at $389.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $362.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $387.49. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $300.85 and a twelve month high of $557.55. The stock has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.60 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Insider Activity

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $468.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.50 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $2,182,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 57,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,965,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Jeffrey David Puckett sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.40, for a total transaction of $912,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,512.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $2,182,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 57,638 shares in the company, valued at $20,965,822.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TYL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Tyler Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $425.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. TheStreet lowered Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $405.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $480.08.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

