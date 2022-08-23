Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $403.54 Million Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,499,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,581 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.34% of Prologis worth $403,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 245.1% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays cut their target price on Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.17.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $130.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.13. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.46 and a 1-year high of $174.54. The stock has a market cap of $96.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.87.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.