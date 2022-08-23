Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $280.12 Million Stock Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,886,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 128,903 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.63% of AES worth $280,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of AES during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in AES by 9,238.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in AES by 157.9% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in AES during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in AES during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on AES. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AES from $29.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AES has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

AES Price Performance

AES stock opened at $24.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16. The AES Co. has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $26.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.75 and its 200 day moving average is $22.13. The firm has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.97.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. AES had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 32.93%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. AES’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

AES Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently -108.62%.

AES Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Stories

