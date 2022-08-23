Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 184,526 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,644,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 184,526 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.84% of Sempra worth $444,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sempra by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,905,435,000 after buying an additional 2,631,949 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Sempra by 0.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 106,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,187,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sempra during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Sempra by 2.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 61,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sempra by 36.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.
Sempra Price Performance
SRE stock opened at $168.17 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $52.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.67. Sempra has a 52-week low of $119.56 and a 52-week high of $173.28.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Sempra in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sempra from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America upgraded Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $164.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sempra has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.22.
Sempra Company Profile
Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.
See Also
