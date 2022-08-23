Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday, June 24th.
Ladder Capital Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE LADR opened at $11.25 on Friday. Ladder Capital has a 1 year low of $9.43 and a 1 year high of $12.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.01 and a 200 day moving average of $11.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 89.45 and a quick ratio of 89.45.
Ladder Capital Increases Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LADR. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $16,580,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Ladder Capital by 233.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,498,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,798,000 after buying an additional 1,049,301 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 1,329.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,062,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,610,000 after purchasing an additional 987,995 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,503,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,008,000 after purchasing an additional 577,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,489,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,855,000 after purchasing an additional 431,534 shares during the last quarter. 58.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Ladder Capital
The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.
