Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Acquired by Distillate Capital Partners LLC

Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,879 shares during the quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $4,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 336.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 263.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 655 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $132,432.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,509.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KNX shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.94.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $54.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.26 and a 200-day moving average of $50.32. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.50 and a 52 week high of $62.29.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.97%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

