Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Receives $86.13 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.38.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Kingspan Group from €110.00 ($112.24) to €70.00 ($71.43) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Kingspan Group from €100.00 ($102.04) to €86.00 ($87.76) in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kingspan Group from €55.00 ($56.12) to €57.00 ($58.16) in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kingspan Group from €93.00 ($94.90) to €95.00 ($96.94) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Kingspan Group from €102.00 ($104.08) to €103.00 ($105.10) in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Kingspan Group Stock Performance

Shares of Kingspan Group stock opened at $58.82 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.88. Kingspan Group has a 1-year low of $51.88 and a 1-year high of $126.15.

About Kingspan Group

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

