Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.72.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IRT shares. StockNews.com upgraded Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point set a $24.50 price objective on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Institutional Trading of Independence Realty Trust

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $270,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $259,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 62,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $488,000. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Performance

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $20.78 on Thursday. Independence Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $19.72 and a 52 week high of $28.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.68.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

Featured Stories

