IM Cannabis (CNSX:IMCC) Price Target Lowered to $1.63 at Cormark

IM Cannabis (CNSX:IMCC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Cormark to $1.63 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IM Cannabis Stock Performance

IM Cannabis Company Profile



IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers cannabis flowers and strain specific cannabis extracts under the IMC brand; and dried flower, pre-rolls, and pressed hash offerings under the WAGNERS and Highland Grow brands.

Further Reading

