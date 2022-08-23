Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) from a c- rating to a d rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

HBM has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$16.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.89.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:HBM opened at $4.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.00. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $8.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.96.

Hudbay Minerals Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.008 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6.06%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 25,319 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 31,923 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 3,645 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,989 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,899 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 4,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,520 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

