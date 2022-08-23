Highbridge Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PMVC)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PMVC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 508,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,617 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.33% of PMV Consumer Acquisition worth $5,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arena Investors LP purchased a new stake in PMV Consumer Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its stake in PMV Consumer Acquisition by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 106,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 7,309 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in PMV Consumer Acquisition by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 281,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PMV Consumer Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $983,000. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PMV Consumer Acquisition Stock Performance

PMVC stock opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.91. PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99.

About PMV Consumer Acquisition

PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the consumer industry. PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

