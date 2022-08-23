Highbridge Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Newcourt Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NCAC)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Newcourt Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NCAC – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 892,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660,823 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.42% of Newcourt Acquisition worth $8,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MMCAP International Inc. SPC grew its position in Newcourt Acquisition by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,012,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Newcourt Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,005,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newcourt Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $5,946,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Newcourt Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $16,638,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of Newcourt Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $5,833,000. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Newcourt Acquisition stock opened at $10.09 on Tuesday. Newcourt Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $10.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.01.

Newcourt Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Oakland, California.

