Highbridge Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATAK)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATAK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 441,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,355,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned about 2.18% of Aurora Technology Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Aurora Technology Acquisition during the first quarter worth $397,000.

Aurora Technology Acquisition Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ATAK opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.94. Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.54 and a twelve month high of $9.99.

About Aurora Technology Acquisition

Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology companies, including artificial intelligence, blockchain, quantum computing, and electric vehicles in Asia and North America.

