Highbridge Capital Management LLC Takes $8.81 Million Position in Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CREC)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CREC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 887,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,811,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned about 13.23% of Crescera Capital Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Crescera Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,232,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in Crescera Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,732,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth $3,958,000. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.
Crescera Capital Acquisition Price Performance
NASDAQ CREC opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $10.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.92.
Crescera Capital Acquisition Company Profile
Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar combination with one or more businesses in technology, healthcare, education services, consumer, and retail sectors in Latin America.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Crescera Capital Acquisition (CREC)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Fantasy Football Strategy With Your Stock Portfolio
- Should You Buy These Copper Stocks Ahead Of Monster Demand?
- Three Industrial Stocks That Can Weather a Stormy Recession
- Bed Bath & Beyond Meat: Is BYND the Next Big Short Squeeze?
- Denbury Rises On Rumor Of A Sale, But Lags Other Energy Names
Receive News & Ratings for Crescera Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescera Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.