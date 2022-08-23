Highbridge Capital Management LLC Takes $2.66 Million Position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 273,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,661,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned 1.07% of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DNAD. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV during the 4th quarter valued at about $491,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNAD opened at $9.82 on Tuesday. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $9.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.72.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the biotechnology industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

