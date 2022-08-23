Highbridge Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in PepperLime Health Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PEPL)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC decreased its position in PepperLime Health Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PEPL – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 527,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,627 shares during the quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.10% of PepperLime Health Acquisition worth $5,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in PepperLime Health Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $10,094,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in PepperLime Health Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $7,203,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in PepperLime Health Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $4,383,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $4,305,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $3,641,000. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Get PepperLime Health Acquisition alerts:

PepperLime Health Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEPL opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. PepperLime Health Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.86.

About PepperLime Health Acquisition

PepperLime Health Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PepperLime Health Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepperLime Health Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.