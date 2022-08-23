Highbridge Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I Corp (NASDAQ:ADAL)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I Corp (NASDAQ:ADAL – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 494,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,267 shares during the quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.64% of Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I worth $4,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADAL. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I during the 4th quarter worth $5,952,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I during the 4th quarter valued at about $739,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,948,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,186,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.72% of the company’s stock.

Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I Price Performance

Shares of ADAL stock opened at $10.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.95. Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I Corp has a twelve month low of $6.97 and a twelve month high of $10.04.

About Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I

Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its efforts in the areas of digital financial services or modern financial technology.

