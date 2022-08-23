Highbridge Capital Management LLC Invests $3.93 Million in FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAA)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 400,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,927,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.56% of FTAC Athena Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 12,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. increased its position in FTAC Athena Acquisition by 12.1% in the first quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 11,066 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in FTAC Athena Acquisition by 2,162.9% during the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 46,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 44,339 shares during the last quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in FTAC Athena Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $929,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $992,000.

FTAA opened at $9.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.81. FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.03.

FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify technology and financial services technology companies.

