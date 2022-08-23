Highbridge Capital Management LLC Has $8.80 Million Stock Holdings in Founder SPAC (NASDAQ:FOUN)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Founder SPAC (NASDAQ:FOUN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 875,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,951 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned 2.22% of Founder SPAC worth $8,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FOUN. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Founder SPAC during the fourth quarter worth about $498,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Founder SPAC in the 4th quarter valued at $498,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Founder SPAC during the fourth quarter worth about $959,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Founder SPAC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $995,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Founder SPAC in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Atalaya Capital Management Lp acquired 381,781 shares of Founder SPAC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.15 per share, for a total transaction of $3,875,077.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,186,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,338,854.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Founder SPAC Stock Performance

Founder SPAC Company Profile

FOUN opened at $5.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.87. Founder SPAC has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $10.50.

Founder SPAC does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Founder SPAC was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Potomac, Maryland.

