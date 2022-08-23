Highbridge Capital Management LLC Has $4.87 Million Stock Position in Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRG)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRG – Get Rating) by 164.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 490,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 304,981 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.71% of Chain Bridge I worth $4,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in Chain Bridge I during the first quarter valued at $1,491,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chain Bridge I in the first quarter valued at about $497,000. Finally, Towerview LLC purchased a new position in Chain Bridge I in the first quarter valued at about $6,448,000. 7.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chain Bridge I Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CBRG opened at $10.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.95. Chain Bridge I has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $10.12.

About Chain Bridge I

Chain Bridge I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It also intends to focus on partnering with a technology company that will advance the United States national security and intelligence interests.

