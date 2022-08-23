Highbridge Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in TKB Critical Technologies 1 (NASDAQ:USCT)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 (NASDAQ:USCT – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 869,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266,940 shares during the quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned 3.03% of TKB Critical Technologies 1 worth $8,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USCT. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TKB Critical Technologies 1 in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in TKB Critical Technologies 1 during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in TKB Critical Technologies 1 by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in TKB Critical Technologies 1 in the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $492,000. 48.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TKB Critical Technologies 1 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ USCT opened at $10.07 on Tuesday. TKB Critical Technologies 1 has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $11.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.01.

TKB Critical Technologies 1 Company Profile

TKB Critical Technologies 1 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on businesses in the advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence, automation, data security, energy storage and power management, financial technology, industrial software, Internet of Things, microelectronics, robotics, and wireless communications equipment sectors.

