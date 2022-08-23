Highbridge Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GTAC)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GTAC – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 362,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,145 shares during the quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned about 1.45% of Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I worth $3,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GTAC. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter worth about $8,398,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth about $5,206,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth about $4,959,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,910,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,726,000. Institutional investors own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GTAC opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.95. Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $10.30.

Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on technology companies that operate in the marketplace, financial technology, and software-as-a-service verticals.

