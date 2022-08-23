Highbridge Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II (NYSE:ACII)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II (NYSE:ACII – Get Rating) by 78.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 513,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,827,254 shares during the quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.19% of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II worth $5,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $982,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $506,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at about $487,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 35,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 14,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares during the last quarter. 62.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II Price Performance

Shares of ACII stock opened at $9.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.80. Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $9.88.

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II Company Profile

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

