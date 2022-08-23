Highbridge Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in LatAmGrowth SPAC (NASDAQ:LATG)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LatAmGrowth SPAC (NASDAQ:LATG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 470,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,694,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned about 2.90% of LatAmGrowth SPAC as of its most recent SEC filing.

LatAmGrowth SPAC Stock Performance

Shares of LATG stock opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. LatAmGrowth SPAC has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $10.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.99.

Get LatAmGrowth SPAC alerts:

LatAmGrowth SPAC (NASDAQ:LATG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

LatAmGrowth SPAC Profile

LatAmGrowth SPAC does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for an initial business combination on businesses in Latin America or Hispanic-owned businesses in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LATG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LatAmGrowth SPAC (NASDAQ:LATG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LatAmGrowth SPAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LatAmGrowth SPAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.