Highbridge Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XFIN)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XFIN – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 546,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,466 shares during the quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned 1.90% of ExcelFin Acquisition worth $5,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XFIN. Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in ExcelFin Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,888,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ExcelFin Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,563,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of ExcelFin Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,395,000. Dryden Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ExcelFin Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,947,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ExcelFin Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XFIN stock opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.94. ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $10.50.

ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

