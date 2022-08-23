Highbridge Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 246,355 CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 246,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned about 0.30% of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 287.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 822,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,140,000 after acquiring an additional 610,263 shares during the last quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the fourth quarter worth $3,653,000. Kawa Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the fourth quarter worth $3,465,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in the 4th quarter valued at $3,014,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,037,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,269,000 after buying an additional 291,820 shares in the last quarter.

Get CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II Trading Down 7.0 %

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II Profile

Shares of PRPB opened at $27.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.94. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $10.12.

(Get Rating)

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.