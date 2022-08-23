Highbridge Capital Management LLC Acquires 10,466 Shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENTF)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENTF – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 498,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,466 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned about 1.31% of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition worth $4,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $489,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $495,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $539,000. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of ENTF opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.96. Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.95.

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Profile

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

