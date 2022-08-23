Head to Head Survey: Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) and Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF)

Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Rating) and Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Alvopetro Energy and Centennial Resource Development, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alvopetro Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Centennial Resource Development 1 2 5 0 2.50

Centennial Resource Development has a consensus price target of $10.57, suggesting a potential upside of 42.45%. Given Centennial Resource Development’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Centennial Resource Development is more favorable than Alvopetro Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

0.0% of Alvopetro Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.2% of Centennial Resource Development shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Alvopetro Energy and Centennial Resource Development’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alvopetro Energy $34.98 million 5.17 $6.61 million $0.59 8.98 Centennial Resource Development $1.03 billion 2.05 $138.18 million $1.28 5.80

Centennial Resource Development has higher revenue and earnings than Alvopetro Energy. Centennial Resource Development is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alvopetro Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Alvopetro Energy has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centennial Resource Development has a beta of 4.91, meaning that its stock price is 391% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Alvopetro Energy and Centennial Resource Development’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alvopetro Energy 43.96% 34.88% 25.75% Centennial Resource Development 28.46% 18.68% 13.04%

About Alvopetro Energy

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. As of December 31, 2021, it held interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets; two exploration assets comprising Blocks 182 and the western portion of Block 183; and two oil fields, Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua, which include 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, it leased or acquired approximately 73,675 net acres; and owned 991 net mineral acres in the Delaware Basin. The company was formerly known as Silver Run Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Centennial Resource Development, Inc. in October 2016. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

