Head to Head Analysis: Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) and NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL)

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Rating) and NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Koninklijke KPN and NextPlat’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Koninklijke KPN $7.24 billion 1.84 $1.52 billion N/A N/A NextPlat $7.74 million 2.85 -$8.11 million N/A N/A

Koninklijke KPN has higher revenue and earnings than NextPlat.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Koninklijke KPN N/A N/A N/A NextPlat -77.53% -51.31% -46.34%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Koninklijke KPN and NextPlat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Koninklijke KPN has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextPlat has a beta of 2.05, suggesting that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.4% of NextPlat shares are held by institutional investors. 29.9% of NextPlat shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Koninklijke KPN and NextPlat, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Koninklijke KPN 0 1 3 1 3.00 NextPlat 0 0 0 0 N/A

Koninklijke KPN presently has a consensus target price of $3.76, indicating a potential upside of 18.69%. Given Koninklijke KPN’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Koninklijke KPN is more favorable than NextPlat.

Summary

Koninklijke KPN beats NextPlat on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Koninklijke KPN

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties. It also provides IT services, includes cloud and workspace, and cybersecurity; and interconnect traffic, visitor roaming, digital products, and NL-ix, an interconnect exchange, as well as sells handsets and peripheral equipment, and software licenses. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

About NextPlat

NextPlat Corp, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile satellite services (MSS) solutions for satellite-enabled voice, data, personnel and asset tracking, machine-to-machine, and Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity services in the United States and internationally. It offers satellite communications products, which enable users to make voice calls, send and receive text messages and emails, and transmit GPS location coordinates virtually; GPS enabled emergency locator distress beacons that enables essential communication between customers, and search and rescue organizations during emergency situations and pinpoint locational information to search and rescue services; and SolarTrack, an IoT tracking device powered by the sun for tracking and monitoring anything that moves or remote asset used outdoors. The company also offers GTCTrack, a subscription-based mapping and tracking portal that allows managers to track, command, and control assets in near-real-time. The company provides its solutions for businesses, governments, military, humanitarian organizations, and individual users. It offers its products and services directly to end users and reseller networks; operates e-commerce websites that offer a range of MSS products and solutions; and offers portable satellite voice, data, and tracking solutions through various third-party e-commerce storefronts. The company was formerly known as Orbsat Corp. and changed its name to NextPlat Corp in January 2022. NextPlat Corp is headquartered in Coconut Grove, Florida.

