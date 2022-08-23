Handelsbanken Fonder AB Trims Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 189,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,665 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Prologis were worth $30,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLD. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 264,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,515,000 after acquiring an additional 46,239 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Prologis by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 126,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,345,000 after acquiring an additional 19,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 93.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis Stock Performance

PLD opened at $130.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $96.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.13. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.46 and a 1-year high of $174.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a net margin of 75.72% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI set a $134.00 target price on Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.17.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

