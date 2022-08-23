Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $32.39 Million Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,932 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $32,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DE. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $369.64 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $446.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $324.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $363.89. The company has a market capitalization of $112.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by ($0.45). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.55% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.32 EPS. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 23.27 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a research note on Monday. Cowen dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.00.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.