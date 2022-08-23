Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $29.05 Million Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 781 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in American Tower were worth $29,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 4.7% in the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in American Tower by 1.2% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in American Tower by 3.3% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc grew its position in American Tower by 4.8% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT opened at $269.75 on Tuesday. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $220.00 and a 52 week high of $303.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.37, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $260.34 and a 200-day moving average of $250.59.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. American Tower’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. TheStreet raised American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Tower from $268.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Sunday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.13.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

