General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Acquired by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,710 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 19,170 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $25,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $484,878,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 24,468.7% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407,594 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 405,935 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $59,060,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $57,036,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 4,735.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 201,571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,009,000 after buying an additional 197,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen set a $260.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.71.

General Dynamics Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $234.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.87. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $188.64 and a 1 year high of $254.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $222.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.25%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. Analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 42.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 781,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.