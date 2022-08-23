FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF) and Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Head to Head Analysis

FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Rating) and Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.3% of FG Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.4% of Selective Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. 61.5% of FG Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Selective Insurance Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FG Financial Group and Selective Insurance Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FG Financial Group $7.59 million 2.02 -$8.51 million ($3.27) -0.50 Selective Insurance Group $3.38 billion 1.44 $403.84 million $4.27 18.86

Analyst Ratings

Selective Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than FG Financial Group. FG Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Selective Insurance Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for FG Financial Group and Selective Insurance Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FG Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Selective Insurance Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Selective Insurance Group has a consensus price target of $98.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.66%. Given Selective Insurance Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Selective Insurance Group is more favorable than FG Financial Group.

Profitability

This table compares FG Financial Group and Selective Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FG Financial Group N/A -146.22% -36.96% Selective Insurance Group 7.73% 12.61% 3.18%

Risk and Volatility

FG Financial Group has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Selective Insurance Group has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Selective Insurance Group beats FG Financial Group on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FG Financial Group

FG Financial Group, Inc. operates as a reinsurance and investment management holding company in the United States. The company offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance products and services. It also operates a special purpose acquisition company platform (SPAC) that provides various strategic, administrative, and regulatory support services to newly formed SPACs for a monthly fee. The company was formerly known as 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to FG Financial Group, Inc. in December 2020. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in St. Petersburg, Florida.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products. It also invests in fixed income investments and commercial mortgage loans, as well as equity securities and alternative investment portfolio. The company offers its insurance products and services to businesses, non-profit organizations, local government agencies, and individuals through independent retail agents and wholesale general agents. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Branchville, New Jersey.

