East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) Shares Bought by Highbridge Capital Management LLC

Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,442 shares during the quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned about 0.72% of East Resources Acquisition worth $3,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arena Investors LP bought a new position in East Resources Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $401,000. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in East Resources Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $397,000. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new position in East Resources Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,224,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in East Resources Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $280,000. Institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

East Resources Acquisition Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ERES opened at $10.08 on Tuesday. East Resources Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $10.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.95.

East Resources Acquisition Company Profile

East Resources Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of energy in North America.

