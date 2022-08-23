DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Acquired by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DD. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after buying an additional 3,323 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 134,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,864,000 after buying an additional 19,639 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $58.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.48. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.56 and a 52 week high of $85.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

