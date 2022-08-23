Distillate Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares during the quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $4,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $126.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $143.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.33.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 4.8 %

NYSE:SWK opened at $94.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.97. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.51 and a 12-month high of $199.20.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 51.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, Director Andrea J. Ayers acquired 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $95.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,483,195.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,483,195. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

