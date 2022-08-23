Distillate Capital Partners LLC Purchases 203 Shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in TFI International were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in TFI International by 19.3% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 199,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,313,000 after purchasing an additional 32,344 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its stake in TFI International by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in TFI International by 78.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 58,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,282,000 after acquiring an additional 25,894 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in TFI International by 5.8% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its stake in TFI International by 0.9% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 40,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on TFII shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on TFI International from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on TFI International from $102.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from $102.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$125.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of TFI International from C$146.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TFI International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.44.

Shares of NYSE:TFII opened at $101.25 on Tuesday. TFI International Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.63 and a 1 year high of $120.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. TFI International’s payout ratio is currently 14.42%.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

