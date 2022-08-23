Distillate Capital Partners LLC Purchases 12,657 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,501 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,657 shares during the quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $4,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,040,628 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,323,099,000 after purchasing an additional 907,227 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,408,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $608,889,000 after purchasing an additional 605,082 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,332,198 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $740,302,000 after purchasing an additional 515,085 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,293,417 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $558,155,000 after purchasing an additional 649,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,835,394 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $350,298,000 after purchasing an additional 907,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

LKQ stock opened at $54.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $42.36 and a 1-year high of $60.43. The stock has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.40.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.75%.

In other news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $88,304.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,235.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $88,304.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,235.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $3,820,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,472,056.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LKQ. Barrington Research raised shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of LKQ in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of LKQ to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

